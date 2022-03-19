US House Passes Bill Against Race-Based Hair Discrimination

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The Democrat-led US House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday to prohibit discrimination against black people who choose to wear their hair naturally, including Afros, twists, braids, locs, cornrows and other styles.

The bill was passed in a 235-189 vote.

"As a Black woman who loves my braids, I know what it's like to feel isolated because of how I wear my hair," Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said on the House floor before the vote. "This is the last time we say no more to Black people being demeaned and discriminated against for the same hairstyles that corporations profit from. No more to Black people being made to feel like we have cut our locs just to get a job. This is the last time we say no more to Black people being made to feel like we have to straighten our hair to be deemed professional."

This is the second time this year the House has tried to pass this legislation. In February, the bill failed to pass the House because the vote fell short of the required two-thirds majority.

House leadership passed a resolution on Wednesday which allowed H.R. 2116 to be reconsidered. During the last Congress, the House passed the CROWN Act (stands for "Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair") but the bill died in the then-Republican-controlled Senate. With a razor-thin 50-50 majority in the upper house now, Democrats hope to pass the bill with Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote if it's needed.

"For centuries, Black folks' hair”particularly that of Black women”has been politicized and weaponized to discriminate and reject the dignity and beauty of our people," Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley said. "By passing the CROWN Act out of the House today, we're taking a bold step toward ending race-based hair discrimination and affirming the right for all of us to show up in the world as our full and authentic selves, no matter where we work or go to school."

California was the first state to pass the CROWN Act in 2019. The measure has become law in 15 states and 30 cities and is being considered in eight other states.