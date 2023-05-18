US House Passes Bill Allowing Deportation of Immigrants Who Assault Police Officers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed legislation allowing the United States to deport immigrants who assault law enforcement officers, following several instances of violence against US border authorities.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Protect Our Law Enforcement with Immigration Control and Enforcement (POLICE) Act, on Wednesday in a vote of 255-175, with all opposition coming from Democrats.

"As (US President Joe) Biden's border crisis worsens with the end of Title 42, law enforcement on the front lines are suffering the consequences," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill. "US Border Patrol agents and police officers around the country work tirelessly to keep our borders and communities safe - the least we can do is hold accountable those who seek to harm them."

Scalise pointed to two recent instances of violence against US Border Patrol agents, including an assault on a female officer by an illegal immigrant in March and an assault on a Border Patrol agent in October by two migrants attempting to illegally enter the US.

Violence against officers and disregard for US law "cannot be tolerated," Scalise said.

The legislation amends the Immigration and Nationality Act by adding a section that authorizes the deportation of immigrants who have been convicted of or admit to having committed assault of a law enforcement officer, according to the bill text.

Lawmakers amended the bill to require the Department of Homeland Security to publicly release an annual report on the number of immigrants deported for assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released a statement of administration policy on the bill, expressing concerns about the bill potentially leading to the deportation of long-term, lawful permanent residents with "otherwise unblemished" records.

The legislation could potentially cover non-violent or unintentional conduct, the OMB statement said.