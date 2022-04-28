US House Passes Bill Allowing Seizure of Putin Associates' Assets, Giving Funds to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill authorizing the Biden administration to seize assets belonging to foreign persons linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and give the proceeds to Ukraine.

The House passed the legislation, entitled the Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, in a vote of 417-8.

The legislation allows the United States to seize assets belonging to foreign persons whose wealth is purportedly derived in part through political support for or "corruption" linked to President Putin. Additionally, the seized assets may be put toward post-conflict reconstruction in Ukraine, humanitarian assistance for Ukrainians and Russians, and weapons for Ukraine's military.