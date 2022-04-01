US House Passes Bill Eliminating Criminal Penalties for Cannabis

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation eliminating criminal penalties for cannabis and removing the drug from the list of federally controlled substances

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation eliminating criminal penalties for cannabis and removing the drug from the list of federally controlled substances.

The House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in a vote of 220 to 204, mostly along partisan lines.

Three Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, while two Democrats voted against it.

In addition to decriminalizing the substance, the legislation also replaces statutory references to "marijuana" with "cannabis," imposes an excise tax on cannabis products imported into the United States, prohibits the denial of Federal public benefits for cannabis-related conduct or convictions, and establishes a process to expunge convictions and review sentences related to federal cannabis offenses among other policy changes.