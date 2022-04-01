UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Eliminating Criminal Penalties For Cannabis

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 10:21 PM

US House Passes Bill Eliminating Criminal Penalties for Cannabis

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation eliminating criminal penalties for cannabis and removing the drug from the list of federally controlled substances

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation eliminating criminal penalties for cannabis and removing the drug from the list of federally controlled substances.

The House passed the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act in a vote of 220 to 204, mostly along partisan lines.

Three Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, while two Democrats voted against it.

In addition to decriminalizing the substance, the legislation also replaces statutory references to "marijuana" with "cannabis," imposes an excise tax on cannabis products imported into the United States, prohibits the denial of Federal public benefits for cannabis-related conduct or convictions, and establishes a process to expunge convictions and review sentences related to federal cannabis offenses among other policy changes.

Related Topics

Vote United States Democrats Criminals From

Recent Stories

AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Aw ..

AJK PM visits residence of Shaheed Lt Col. Asif Awan

45 seconds ago
 PM taking bold steps for country's sovereignty: Al ..

PM taking bold steps for country's sovereignty: Aliya Malik

47 seconds ago
 SpaceX Successfully Launches Fourth Smallsat Rides ..

SpaceX Successfully Launches Fourth Smallsat Rideshare Mission on Falcon 9 Rocke ..

49 seconds ago
 US Senators Urge Biden to Suspend Tax Treaty, Data ..

US Senators Urge Biden to Suspend Tax Treaty, Data Exchange With Russia - Letter

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Reimburse Shipowners for Vessels Damage ..

Ukraine to Reimburse Shipowners for Vessels Damaged in Danube Waters - Gov't

3 minutes ago
 One child killed, four injured in accident

One child killed, four injured in accident

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.