US House Passes Bill Ending Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a Senate-passed bill that would strip Russia and Belarus of their so-called most-favored-nation trade status as a response to the Russia special military operation in Ukraine.

The House passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations With Russia and Belarus Act with a 420-3 vote and will send it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The measure also would require the US Trade Representative to try to suspend Russia's participation in the World Trade Organization.