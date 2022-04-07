UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Ending Normal Trade Relations With Russia, Belarus

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 10:17 PM

The US House of Representatives on Thursday approved a Senate-passed bill that would strip Russia and Belarus of their so-called most-favored-nation trade status as a response to the Russia special military operation in Ukraine

The House passed the Suspending Normal Trade Relations With Russia and Belarus Act with a 420-3 vote and will send it to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law.

The measure also would require the US Trade Representative to try to suspend Russia's participation in the World Trade Organization.

