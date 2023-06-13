UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Establishing Special Envoy For Abraham Accords Position

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:59 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday to establish a new Special Envoy for the Abraham Accords at the State Department, who will maintain the rank and status of ambassador.

House lawmakers passed the bill in a bipartisan vote of 413-13.

The Abraham Accords are agreements to normalize and improve relations between Israel and four Arab League member states - Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Special Envoy shall serve as the primary advisor to the US government for expanding and strengthening the Abraham Accords, according to an official bill summary.

