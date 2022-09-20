UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Ordering Biden To Pursue Corruption, Human Rights Sanctions On Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2022 | 11:56 PM

US House Passes Bill Ordering Biden to Pursue Corruption, Human Rights Sanctions on Russia

The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the Corruption, Overthrowing Rule of Law, and Ruining Ukraine: Putin's Trifecta (CORRUPT) Act, requiring the Biden administration to consider corruption- and human rights-related sanctions against Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the Corruption, Overthrowing Rule of Law, and Ruining Ukraine: Putin's Trifecta (CORRUPT) Act, requiring the Biden administration to consider corruption- and human rights-related sanctions against Russia.

House lawmakers passed the CORRUPT Act alongside other legislation en bloc, moving the bill toward consideration by the Senate.

The legislation requires US President Joe Biden to deliver a report to Congress within 30 days about whether specific Russian persons can be sanctioned due to corruption or human rights violations.

Individuals specified in the bill include businessman Roman Abramovich, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Related Topics

Corruption Senate Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Congress

Recent Stories

Head of German Saxony-Anhalt Criticizes Plans of A ..

Head of German Saxony-Anhalt Criticizes Plans of AfD Lawmakers to Visit Russia - ..

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's growing IT sector opens up new opportun ..

Pakistan's growing IT sector opens up new opportunities for tech platforms: Bila ..

10 minutes ago
 Direct Flights May Restore Tourist Flow From Russi ..

Direct Flights May Restore Tourist Flow From Russia to Tanzania - Travel Authori ..

10 minutes ago
 Twelve Illegal Migrants Arrested at US Southern Bo ..

Twelve Illegal Migrants Arrested at US Southern Border in August on Terror Watch ..

13 minutes ago
 Canada's Province of Saskatchewan to Invest $5.6Ml ..

Canada's Province of Saskatchewan to Invest $5.6Mln in Rare Minerals - Prairies ..

13 minutes ago
 Macron Says Engaging in Dialogue With Russia Only ..

Macron Says Engaging in Dialogue With Russia Only Way 'We Can Find Peace'

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.