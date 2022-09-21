US House Passes Bill Ordering Biden to Pursue Corruption, Human Rights Sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the Corruption, Overthrowing Rule of Law, and Ruining Ukraine: Putin's Trifecta (CORRUPT) Act, requiring the Biden administration to consider corruption- and human rights-related sanctions against Russia.

House lawmakers passed the CORRUPT Act alongside other legislation en bloc, moving the bill toward consideration by the Senate.

The legislation requires US President Joe Biden to deliver a report to Congress within 30 days about whether specific Russian persons can be sanctioned due to corruption or human rights violations.

Individuals specified in the bill include businessman Roman Abramovich, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.