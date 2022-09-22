UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Reforming Presidential Election Laws, Curbing Objection Process

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US House Passes Bill Reforming Presidential Election Laws, Curbing Objection Process

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation to reform Federal presidential election laws, making the process of challenging election outcomes more difficult.

House lawmakers passed the Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022, which reforms the 1887 Electoral Count Act to clarify certification procedures and implement more stringent requirements to challenge election outcomes, in a vote of 229-203. Nine Republicans, including co-sponsor Liz Cheney, joined all Democrats in supporting the bill.

The legislation, which has a Senate counterpart under consideration, would clarify the process of submitting state electors to Congress, provide for expedited review of claims brought by aggrieved presidential candidates in order to resolve challenges more quickly and affirm that the Vice President's role in presiding over Congress' confirmation of election results is solely ministerial.

In addition, the measure would increase the threshold needed by lawmakers to object to electors from one member of both the House and Senate to at least one-fifth of members in both chambers in an attempt to prevent frivolous objections.

The legislation would also strike a provision of an 1845 law that allowed state legislatures to override the popular vote of their state by declaring a failed election. The bill would instead allow states to move presidential election day  if necessitated by extraordinary and catastrophic events.

Republican leadership whipped against the bill, arguing that it creates easily abused mechanisms to drag out elections, unconstitutionally takes away election authorities from states and was rushed through Congress without standard review processes.

The bill was introduced following the January 6 events at the US Capitol, during which demonstrators entered the Capitol building in an attempt to protest the certification of the 2020 US presidential election results from several US states in favor of Joe Biden. The certification process was interrupted for several hours.

A special House panel investigating the incident has claimed during public hearings that former US President Donald Trump may have been at the center of a conspiracy to undermine the election results, including by urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to object to the certification as the official overseeing the process. Trump has maintained that the election victory was stolen from him due to vote and election fraud.

The Biden administration supports the passage of the legislation and shares Congress' interest in safeguarding the electoral process, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Biden administration looks forward to working with Congress to ensure lasting reform as the bill proceeds through the legislative process, the statement added.

Related Topics

Election Senate Protest Vote White House Trump January May Democrats Congress 2020 All From

Recent Stories

â€˜Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sathâ€™ Orientation Drive ..

â€˜Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sathâ€™ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

8 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

9 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

10 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

10 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

10 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.