US House Passes Bill Requiring Declassification of Intelligence on COVID-19 Origins

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation requiring the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) to declassify materials related to the origin of the novel coronavirus responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

House lawmakers passed the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023 in a unanimous vote of 419-0.

The bill requires DNI to declassify information on potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China and the genesis of COVID-19 no later than 90 days after enactment of the legislation.

"Transparency on the origins of COVID-19 is long overdue.

Americans deserve to know the truth about what the government knew and when," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

The Senate passed the bill earlier this month, with the House's passage sending the bill to President Joe Biden's desk for final approval.

Last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said that the agency believes that COVID-19 most likely originated from a lab in Wuhan, although other US intelligence agencies instead point to a Wuhan market at the virus' origin.