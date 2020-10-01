UrduPoint.com
US House Passes Bill Requiring Firms To Disclose If Supply Chains Use Forced Uyghur Labor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 03:30 AM

US House Passes Bill Requiring Firms to Disclose If Supply Chains Use Forced Uyghur Labor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The House of Representatives has passed legislation that would require US-listed companies to disclose if their supply chains are linked to forced labor in China's Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region.

The Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act passed on Wednesday in a 253-163 vote.

The measure will now head to the Senate for consideration.

On September 22, the House of Representatives passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act to ban imports of products into the United States that were made with forced labor in Xinjiang and sanction individuals involved in labor trafficking.

The Trump administration announced earlier in September that it will immediately block imports made in Xinjiang to end alleged forced labor practices.

Human rights groups have accused the Chinese authorities of detaining more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz, in a network of detention centers as part of an assimilation campaign.

China has denied the charges, saying the camps it built for Uyghurs and other minorities were for vocational and Chinese language training, but not for slave labor.

