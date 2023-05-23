US House Passes Bill Requiring Government Report on Financing of Synthetic Drug Market

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed legislation requiring the US Comptroller General to conduct a study on illicit financing connected to the trafficking of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl and methamphetamine.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Preventing the Financing of Illegal Synthetic Drugs Act, on Monday in a vote of 402-2, with two-thirds support required for passage.

The legislation directs the Comptroller General, who heads the US Government Accountability Office, to conduct a study on "illicit financing in connection with the trafficking of synthetic drugs, including fentanyl and methamphetamine," according to the text of the measure.

More than 107,000 people died from drug overdoses in the United States from January 2021-2022, with more than two-thirds of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl, the bill said, citing Center for Disease Control and Prevention data.

The bill requires the study to cover the potential involvement of transnational criminal organizations and terror syndicates in the synthetic drug trade, the overlap of the industry with human trafficking, and the use of online marketplaces and social media for the sale of synthetic drugs.

The legislation also requires the study to cover US government activities to combat illicit finance related to the trafficking of synthetic drugs, including interagency and intergovernmental collaboration.

The bill requires the Comptroller General submit the report to Congress no later than one year after enactment of the legislation.