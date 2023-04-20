US House Passes Bill Requiring Report on 'Untrusted' Communications Tech Abroad

The US House of Representatives passed legislation requiring a report from the Biden administration on untrusted communications technology used by partners and allies of the United States, amid concerns about the privacy policies of companies tied to China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed legislation requiring a report from the Biden administration on untrusted communications technology used by partners and allies of the United States, amid concerns about the privacy policies of companies tied to China.

US House lawmakers passed the Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act on Wednesday in a vote of 410-8.

The bill requires the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Assistant Commerce Secretary for Communications and Information, to submit a report to Congress within 180 days of enactment on the "prevalence of untrusted telecommunications equipment or services in the networks of United States allies and partners.

The bill identifies Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE as undesirable telecommunications vendors, citing their alleged ties to the Chinese government.

The legislation requires a report on telecommunications technologies used at US embassies, by their staff and personnel.

The bill also calls on the Secretary of State to select telecommunications infrastructure projects that have the potential to promote US national security.

It is in the economic and national security interest of the US to ensure countries around the globe use trusted telecommunications tech, the bill said.