US House Passes Bill Requiring State Dept. Report on Chinese Support for Russia in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation requiring the State Department to report to Congress on any efforts by the Chinese government to provide support for Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

The House passed the legislation, entitled the AXIS Act, in a vote of 394-3.

The bill requires the State Department to report on any efforts by the Chinese government or the Chinese Communist Party to help Russia evade sanctions or export controls, provide Russia with technology that supports their military or intelligence capabilities, or advance alleged Russian propaganda efforts.