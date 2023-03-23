UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Requiring State Submit Report On Implementation Of AUKUS Deal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 04:10 AM

US House Passes Bill Requiring State Submit Report on Implementation of AUKUS Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a measure requiring the State Department to inform lawmakers about the implementation of the trilateral security deal between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States, also known as the AUKUS.

The measure passed the House on Wednesday with a 393-4 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration.

The report must include information about export controls and licenses needed to facilitate the transfer of US defense equipment or services to partners in the AUKUS pact.

Last week, AUKUS announced a multi-phased plan to supply Australia with conventionally armed nuclear-powered submarines and technology for their production.

China has reacted negatively to the decision, saying the three countries are moving further down the wrong path, in pursuance of their own geopolitical interests while completely ignoring the concerns of the international community.

