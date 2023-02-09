UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill Terminating COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement For Foreign Travelers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 03:30 AM

US House Passes Bill Terminating COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for Foreign Travelers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a bill ending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 vaccine mandate for foreign travelers to the United States.

House lawmakers passed the bill on Wednesday in a vote of 227-201, mostly along partisan lines. Seven Democrats joined all Republicans in favor of passing the bill.

"The CDC is still blocking international travelers from entering the United States if they are not vaccinated for COVID-19. This is wrong, and this needs to end," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

The House amended the bill to clarify that it does not impact the CDC's order requiring a pre-departure COVID-19 test for people traveling from the People's Republic of China.

On Tuesday, the White House Office of Management and Budget released a statement expressing the administration's opposition to the bill. President Joe Biden could veto the legislation if it also passes the Senate.

However, during his State of the Union speech Tuesday evening, Biden also said that the COVID-19 pandemic "no longer controls our lives."

Earlier this month, the House passed bills repealing the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for health care workers in facilities receiving Federal funds and ending emergencies declared over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden has said he intends to lift the national and public health emergencies for COVID-19 in May.

Related Topics

Senate China Vote Budget White House United States May Democrats All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

3 hours ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

4 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

4 hours ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

4 hours ago
 Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism ..

Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.