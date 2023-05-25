UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill To Address Fentanyl Crisis, Label Drug 'Schedule I' Substance

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 08:31 PM

US House Passes Bill to Address Fentanyl Crisis, Label Drug 'Schedule I' Substance

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to address the fentanyl crisis in the United States by increasing research into the drug and labeling all its variants as Schedule I substances under federal law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to address the fentanyl crisis in the United States by increasing research into the drug and labeling all its variants as schedule I substances under Federal law.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl (HALT Fentanyl) Act, in a vote of 289-133.

The bill permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances (FRS) in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, placing greater regulatory oversight on the drug. The legislation also allows for further research of FRS.

"If the temporary order scheduling FRS ends, several FRS will become street-legal, law enforcement will lose authority to seize them, and drug traffickers will continue to funnel increasingly deadly drugs into the United States," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

More than 150 people die from fentanyl and synthetic opioid-related overdoses every day in the US, making fentanyl the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 years old, Scalise noted.

House lawmakers amended the legislation prior to passage to require the US Attorney General to issue interim rules to implement the bill within six months of enactment, instead of the initial one-year timeframe.

The House also amended the bill to include the US Defense Department among a list of agencies to be included in research on fentanyl.

The passage vote was the last expected roll call vote of the week, although lawmakers may receive notice to return if US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

Related Topics

Drugs Vote United States May All From

Recent Stories

Dr Rubaba pays tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takree ..

Dr Rubaba pays tribute to martyrs on Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No ..

Public, private bodies urged to celebrate World No Tobacco Day in letter & spiri ..

3 minutes ago
 Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute t ..

Kissan Board Pakistan (KBP) pays glowing tribute to martyrs

3 minutes ago
 US Eyes More Investments in Central Asia's Energy, ..

US Eyes More Investments in Central Asia's Energy, Health, Education - NSC Direc ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: ..

Pakistan is our red line, not a political leader: Hanif Abbasi

3 minutes ago
 UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of ..

UAE President extends COP28 invite to President of Hungary

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.