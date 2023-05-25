US House Passes Bill to Address Fentanyl Crisis, Label Drug 'Schedule I' Substance

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to address the fentanyl crisis in the United States by increasing research into the drug and labeling all its variants as Schedule I substances under federal law

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to address the fentanyl crisis in the United States by increasing research into the drug and labeling all its variants as schedule I substances under Federal law.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl (HALT Fentanyl) Act, in a vote of 289-133.

The bill permanently classifies fentanyl-related substances (FRS) in Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act, placing greater regulatory oversight on the drug. The legislation also allows for further research of FRS.

"If the temporary order scheduling FRS ends, several FRS will become street-legal, law enforcement will lose authority to seize them, and drug traffickers will continue to funnel increasingly deadly drugs into the United States," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

More than 150 people die from fentanyl and synthetic opioid-related overdoses every day in the US, making fentanyl the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 years old, Scalise noted.

House lawmakers amended the legislation prior to passage to require the US Attorney General to issue interim rules to implement the bill within six months of enactment, instead of the initial one-year timeframe.

The House also amended the bill to include the US Defense Department among a list of agencies to be included in research on fentanyl.

The passage vote was the last expected roll call vote of the week, although lawmakers may receive notice to return if US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders reach a deal to raise the debt ceiling.