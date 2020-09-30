UrduPoint.com
US House Passes Bill To Assess Threat From Foreign White Supremacist Groups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The US House of Representatives passed legislation on Wednesday that would direct the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to assess the threat of foreign violent white supremacist organizations to the United States, among other tasks.

The bill passed by voice and will now head to the Senate for consideration.

"To direct the Under Secretary for Intelligence and Analysis of the Department of Homeland Security to develop and disseminate a threat assessment regarding threats to the United States associated with foreign violent white supremacist extremist organizations, and for other purposes," the bill says.

In February, the security firm Soufan Group said in a report that there has been an increasing globalization of white supremacist extremism, especially in North America, Europe and Australia.

The report noted that no white supremacist organizations have been designated as foreign terrorist organizations in the United States, which means that law enforcement has fewer resources at its disposal to combat such groups.

Moreover, on September 17, FBI Director Christopher Wray said white supremacists make up the largest group of racially-motivated domestic terrorists in the United States.

Earlier this month, former DHS official Elizabeth Neumann told National Public Radio that the Trump administration is creating conditions that may allow domestic right-wing extremism to expand in the United States because of President Donald Trump's rhetoric and refusal to condemn such groups.

