UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill To Ban Enforcement Of Nondisclosure Deals In Sexual Assault Cases

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation banning the enforcement of nondisclosure agreements and other similar deals in disputes involving sexual assault or harassment allegations.

House lawmakers passed the Speak Out Act in a vote of 315-109, with all votes in opposition coming from Republicans.

The bill, which passed the Senate in September, will soon be sent to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The legislation prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment, according to an official bill summary.

