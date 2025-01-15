US House Passes Bill To Bar Transgender Athletes From Competing In Women’s Sports
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2025 | 02:47 PM
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2025) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bill that strictly prohibited the athletes who transitioned to female from competing in women’s sports.
The international news agencies said that the bill was introduced by the Republican Party, led by President-elect Donald Trump, which holds the majority in Congress. A total of 218 members voted in favor of the bill.
The bill defined the gender based on reproductive biology and genetics as determined at birth. The individuals identified as male at birth who later undergo gender transition surgery to become female would not be allowed to compete in women’s sports as female athletes.
The Republican Party criticized President Biden’s LGBTQ policies, especially regarding transgender participation in youth sports during recent presidential campaigns.
Donald Trump pledged during his campaign to end what he referred to as the "transgender madness" promoted by the Biden administration.
Two members of the ruling Democratic Party also voted in favor of the bill. However, it must still pass through the Senate, where Republicans will need 60 votes, including support from opposition members—a challenging prospect.
If passed by the Senate, the bill would disqualify transgender athletes from women’s teams in schools and universities receiving Federal grants.
House Speaker Mike Johnson stated, "Republicans have once again stood up for women’s rights, which have been exploited by transgender individuals."
However, Democrats and human rights organizations opposed the bill, arguing that it is yet another attempt to deprive transgender youth of dignity and respect.
