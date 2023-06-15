US House Passes Bill to Bolster Congressional Oversight of Major Executive Branch Policies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a bill on Wednesday to require executive branch agencies to seek approval from Congress before imposing policies and regulations that could have a significant economic impact on the United States.

House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny (REINS) Act, in a vote of 221-210, with one Democrat joining Republicans in support of the bill.

The REINS Act requires agencies to seek congressional approval before a "major rule" can take effect, according to the bill text.

The bill defines a major rule as one that is found to have an annual effect on the economy of $100 million or more, result in a major increase in costs for consumers, industries or government agencies, or adversely impact competition, investment, productivity or the ability of the US to compete with foreign enterprises.

The Congressional Review Act of 1996 gives Congress the authority to disapprove of agency rules, although only 20 agency rules have been approved under the legislation.

"Unaccountable bureaucrats should not be allowed to make laws behind closed doors that will have serious impacts on American way-of-life; House Republicans are stepping up to rein in executive overreach and keep the legislative process transparent and accountable to the American people for laws imposed on them," House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said in a statement on the bill.

The bill was amended on the floor to require agencies to submit a constitutional authority statement with any proposed rule. House lawmakers also amended the bill to expand the definition of "rule" to include interpretive rules, general statements of policy and other agency guidance documents.

Moreover, lawmakers amended the bill to include any effort likely to result in an increase in mandatory vaccinations as a major rule.

Earlier this month, the White House issued a statement expressing the Biden administration's opposition to the REINS Act. The administration's policy is to "mobilize the power of the Federal Government" to address the nation's issues swiftly and effectively.

US President Joe Biden would veto the legislation if Congress were to pass it, the White House said.