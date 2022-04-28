US House Passes Bill To Consider Religious Freedom Issues Over Russia's Actions In Ukraine
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2022 | 01:50 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation calling on the Biden administration to consider Russian actions in areas of Ukraine controlled by Russia or Russian-affiliated groups when making a determination of whether they are a state of particular concern for religious freedom under Federal laws.
House lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 421-4.
If a country is found to pose a particular concern to religious freedom by US authorities, certain actions including withdrawal of development assistance may be taken.