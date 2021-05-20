US House Passes Bill to Establish Commission on January 6th Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed legislation (H.R.3233) to establish a special commission to investigate the January 6 incident at the Capitol complex in a 252-175 vote mostly along party lines.

"This bill establishes in the legislative branch the National Commission to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol complex," the official summary of the measure said on Wednesday evening.

If passed by the Senate and signed into law, the commission would conduct an investigation of the incident at the Capitol; identify, review, and evaluate the causes of and the lessons learned from this attack; and submit reports containing recommendations on how to improve the detection, prevention and response to violence and domestic terrorism at the US Capitol Complex.

Earlier on Wednesday, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he does not support the measure as did House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. This statement caused US Capitol Police to submit a letter to the Congress that expressed their disappointment in congressional Republicans' stance on the measure.