US House Passes Bill to Fund Government Through December 3, Sends to Biden for Signature

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed a piece of legislation on Thursday that will fund the Federal government through December 3, consequently sending the legislation that already passed the Senate to President Joe Biden's desk to sign into law.

The legislation passed the House on a vote of 254 to 175, with 35 Republicans and all Democrats voting in favor.

The Senate passed the legislation to fund the government, dubbed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act, earlier on Thursday in a vote of 65 to 35.

Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration have been attempting to juggle a time-sensitive legislative agenda that includes funding the government to prevent a shutdown, raising the debt ceiling, and passing a major infrastructure deal.

Attempts to suspend the debt ceiling and prevent a default have been twice halted by Senate Republicans led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, despite the House already having voted to suspend it through December 16, 2022.