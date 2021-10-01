UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill To Fund Government Through December 3, Sends To Biden For Signature

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:00 AM

US House Passes Bill to Fund Government Through December 3, Sends to Biden for Signature

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed a piece of legislation on Thursday that will fund the Federal government through December 3, consequently sending the legislation that already passed the Senate to President Joe Biden's desk to sign into law.

The legislation passed the House on a vote of 254 to 175, with 35 Republicans and all Democrats voting in favor.

The Senate passed the legislation to fund the government, dubbed the Extending Government Funding and Delivering Emergency Assistance Act, earlier on Thursday in a vote of 65 to 35.

Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration have been attempting to juggle a time-sensitive legislative agenda that includes funding the government to prevent a shutdown, raising the debt ceiling, and passing a major infrastructure deal.

Attempts to suspend the debt ceiling and prevent a default have been twice halted by Senate Republicans led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, despite the House already having voted to suspend it through December 16, 2022.

Related Topics

Senate Minority Vote December Democrats All Government

Recent Stories

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

20 minutes ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

20 minutes ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

20 minutes ago
 Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide at ..

Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide attempts

23 minutes ago
 Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.