US House Passes Bill To Grant Citizenship To Migrants Brought To US Illegally As Children

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

US House Passes Bill to Grant Citizenship to Migrants Brought to US Illegally as Children

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The US House of Representatives has passed a measure that would create a pathway to citizenship for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, also known as "Dreamers," as well as for migrants enjoying temporary protected status.

The House on Thursday passed the American Dream and Promise Act with a 228-197 vote and sent the measure to the Senate for consideration.

The bill also creates a pathway to citizenship for beneficiaries of the so-called deferred enforced departure.

President Joe Biden has said he wants Congress to pass legislation to clear the path to citizenship for nearly 11 million illegal aliens living in the United States and form visa programs for temporary migrant workers in certain industries.

