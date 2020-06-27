US House Passes Bill to Grant Statehood to Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2020) The US House voted in favor of a measure on Friday that would make Washington, DC the country's 51st state.

The House passed the Washington, DC Statehood Act by a 232 to 180 margin, largely along partisan lines. It marked the first time the entire House was allowed to vote on a bill granting DC statehood.

The legislation will face stiff opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate while the White House has already vowed to veto the bill.

Democrats have argued that residents of the US capital fulfill their civic duties and pay taxes but do not have the opportunity to elect their representatives to the Congress. Washington Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton made her case during remarks on the floor.

"The United States is the only democratic country that denies both voting rights, in its national legislature, and local autonomy to the residents of its nation's capital," she said.

As a delegate instead of a full member of Congress, Norton is allowed to participate in some but not all House votes.

Leaders in the Republican-led Senate have said they will refuse to take up the measure while Democrats are hoping to regain a Senate majority in November elections, which could clear a path for statehood legislation to pass Congress next year.

Republicans have long argued that DC statehood would require an amendment to the US Constitution, which gives Congress power to "exercise exclusive Legislation in all Cases whatsoever" over the city.

Because the city is overwhelmingly Democratic, Republicans also fear statehood would permanently alter the partisan balance in both the House and Senate.

Congress has granted the city home rule, allowing it to elect a mayor, city council and making the city responsible for nearly all functions enjoyed by any other jurisdiction, while constitutional objections to DC statehood have yet to be fully tested in US courts.