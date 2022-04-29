US House Passes Bill to Let Biden to Loan Military Equipment to Ukraine, Eastern Europe

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation loosening requirements for engaging in lend-lease deals for defense equipment with Ukraine and other Eastern European countries, paving the way for more US arms to flow into the region amid Russia's special military operation.

House lawmakers passed the bill in a vote of 417 to 10, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law. The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier in April.

"This bill temporarily waives certain requirements related to the President's authority to lend or lease defense articles if the defense articles are intended for Ukraine's government or the governments of other Eastern European countries affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine," according to an official summary of the legislation.