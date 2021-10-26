US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Afghan Airport Blast

The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional gold medal to 13 American servicemen killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional gold medal to 13 American servicemen killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in August.

"The House passed H.R. 5142 - To award posthumously a congressional gold medal to service members who perished on Aug 26, 2021 during evacuation of US citizens & Afghan allies on a voice vote," the chamber tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Congressional gold medal is one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.

According to media reports, the bill was supported by over 323 members of the House through a rare bipartisan vote and has been submitted to the Senate.

On August 26, several explosions targeted the Kabul airport and its outskirts, killing 13 American soldiers and injuring many others, including US troops and civilians of other nationalities.�The Afghan wing of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.