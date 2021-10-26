UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill To Posthumously Award Medals To Troops Killed In Afghan Airport Blast

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 01:57 PM

US House Passes Bill to Posthumously Award Medals to Troops Killed in Afghan Airport Blast

The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional gold medal to 13 American servicemen killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in August

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The US House of Representatives has unanimously passed a bill to posthumously award the Congressional gold medal to 13 American servicemen killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in August.

"The House passed H.R. 5142 - To award posthumously a congressional gold medal to service members who perished on Aug 26, 2021 during evacuation of US citizens & Afghan allies on a voice vote," the chamber tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Congressional gold medal is one of the highest civilian awards in the United States.

According to media reports, the bill was supported by over 323 members of the House through a rare bipartisan vote and has been submitted to the Senate.

On August 26, several explosions targeted the Kabul airport and its outskirts, killing 13 American soldiers and injuring many others, including US troops and civilians of other nationalities.�The Afghan wing of the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Senate Russia Vote United States Chamber August Gold Media Airport

Recent Stories

DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% in ..

DP World reports strong volume growth of 11.9% in Q3 2021

3 minutes ago
 FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting ..

FM leaves for Tehran to attend ministerial meeting of Afghanistan's close neighb ..

7 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

Abrarul Haq catches fans hearts by new song

16 minutes ago
 NIFTH to organize 'Lok Mela' on Nov 1

NIFTH to organize 'Lok Mela' on Nov 1

32 seconds ago
 PNCA 'Music Classes' new session in full swing

PNCA 'Music Classes' new session in full swing

33 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks end down 26th Oct, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end down 26th Oct, 2021

35 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.