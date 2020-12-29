US House Passes Bill To Provide Americans $2,000 Stimulus Checks, Sends Measure To Senate
Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed legislation to provide Americans with $2,000 stimulus checks in an effort to offer financial relief from the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The House passed on Monday the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help Act with a 275-134 vote, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration.