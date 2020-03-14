US House Passes Bill to Provide Economic Relief From COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed legislation to provide economic relief for US citizens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"H.R. 6201 - Families First #Coronavirus Response Act passed by a vote of 363-40-1," the House Press Gallery wrote on Twitter after the bill was passed late on Friday.

The measure is now headed to the Senate for consideration.

According to the 110-page bill, Washington is set to provide up to $1 billion in food aid and extend sick leave benefits to vulnerable citizens. In addition, people will be able to get a test for the disease for free.