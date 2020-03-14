UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Passes Bill To Provide Economic Relief From COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

US House Passes Bill to Provide Economic Relief From COVID-19 Pandemic

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The US House of Representatives has overwhelmingly passed legislation to provide economic relief for US citizens amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"H.R. 6201 - Families First #Coronavirus Response Act passed by a vote of 363-40-1," the House Press Gallery wrote on Twitter after the bill was passed late on Friday.

The measure is now headed to the Senate for consideration.

According to the 110-page bill, Washington is set to provide up to $1 billion in food aid and extend sick leave benefits to vulnerable citizens. In addition, people will be able to get a test for the disease for free.

Related Topics

Senate Washington Vote Twitter Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 March 2020

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

10 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

11 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

11 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.