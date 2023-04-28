UrduPoint.com

US House Passes Bill To Repeal Biden Admin. Rule Suspending Duties On Asian Solar Panels

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 08:13 PM

US House Passes Bill to Repeal Biden Admin. Rule Suspending Duties on Asian Solar Panels

The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a joint resolution to repeal a Biden administration rule that allows for the suspension of duties on certain solar panels from Southeast Asian countries

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a joint resolution to repeal a Biden administration rule that allows for the suspension of duties on certain solar panels from Southeast Asian countries.

House lawmakers passed the joint resolution in a vote of 221-202, with 12 Democrats joining 209 Republicans in support of the measure.

The resolution nullifies a rule submitted by the US Commerce Department in September 2022 that allows for the suspension of duties on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules that are completed in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam using parts from China.

Last year, the Commerce Department found that solar panel manufacturers were avoiding US tariffs on Chinese goods by routing their products through the Southeast Asian nations.

However, US President Joe Biden waived tariffs on their solar products in an attempt to meet climate goals.

"The Communist Party of China, which is attempting to subvert the world trade system to benefit Chinese businesses and shift the balance of power to their advantage, must not be allowed to break our trade laws, dump an inferior product into the United States, and undercut American manufacturing," Congressman Bill Posey said earlier this month in a statement on the bill.

The resolution now heads to the Senate for consideration. Joint resolutions, like bills, still require a signature from the president to become law.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate World Thailand China Vote United States Cambodia Malaysia Vietnam September Democrats Commerce From Asia

Recent Stories

Russia's Finance Ministry Maintains Budget Deficit ..

Russia's Finance Ministry Maintains Budget Deficit Target at 2% of GDP in 2023 - ..

4 minutes ago
 Necessary to Create Conditions for Dynamic Growth ..

Necessary to Create Conditions for Dynamic Growth of Russia's New Regions - Puti ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Finance Ministry Expects Budget Deficit as ..

Russian Finance Ministry Expects Budget Deficit as Planned in 2023

1 minute ago
 DC Kamber-Shahdadkot chairs meeting regarding poli ..

DC Kamber-Shahdadkot chairs meeting regarding polio arrangements

1 minute ago
 Whelan's Family Expresses Concerns Russia May Deny ..

Whelan's Family Expresses Concerns Russia May Deny Consular Access to Him

1 minute ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed as First Deputy Ruler of Dubai ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.