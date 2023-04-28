US House Passes Bill to Repeal Biden Admin. Rule Suspending Duties on Asian Solar Panels

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Friday passed a joint resolution to repeal a Biden administration rule that allows for the suspension of duties on certain solar panels from Southeast Asian countries.

House lawmakers passed the joint resolution in a vote of 221-202, with 12 Democrats joining 209 Republicans in support of the measure.

The resolution nullifies a rule submitted by the US Commerce Department in September 2022 that allows for the suspension of duties on crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells and modules that are completed in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand or Vietnam using parts from China.

Last year, the Commerce Department found that solar panel manufacturers were avoiding US tariffs on Chinese goods by routing their products through the Southeast Asian nations.

However, US President Joe Biden waived tariffs on their solar products in an attempt to meet climate goals.

"The Communist Party of China, which is attempting to subvert the world trade system to benefit Chinese businesses and shift the balance of power to their advantage, must not be allowed to break our trade laws, dump an inferior product into the United States, and undercut American manufacturing," Congressman Bill Posey said earlier this month in a statement on the bill.

The resolution now heads to the Senate for consideration. Joint resolutions, like bills, still require a signature from the president to become law.