US House Passes Bill to Require Support of Taiwan at International Organizations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a bill requiring the United States to support the status quo for Taiwan at international organizations and reject possible attempts by China to resolve the situation with the island through such entities.

House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Taiwan International Solidarity Act, on Tuesday in a voice vote.

The bill clarifies that the US opposes any UN initiative to change Taiwan's status without the consent of its people.

The bill also instructs US representatives at international organizations to use their influence to advocate against Chinese efforts to "distort the decisions, language, policies, or procedures" of such organizations as it relates to Taiwan.

In addition, the legislation requires the US State Department to report to Congress annually on efforts by China to undermine Taiwan's membership or observer status at international organizations.