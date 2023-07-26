US House Passes Bill to Sanction Chinese Drug Manufacturers, Hold Officials Accountable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a bill to impose sanctions on Chinese manufacturers of synthetic opioids and Chinese officials responsible for overseeing anti-narcotics efforts.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act, on Tuesday in a voice vote.

The bill expands the Fentanyl Sanctions Act to include Chinese entities determined to be involved in the opioid trade under its definition of a foreign opioid trafficker.

The bill also expands the definition to include Chinese officials with law enforcement responsibilities who aid and abet opioid trafficking, including through intentional inaction.

In addition, the bill adds requirements the president must meet before publishing regulations under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which allows the president to regulate certain economic transactions following declaration of a national emergency.

The bill requires the US president to weigh the costs and benefits of existing authorities prior to publishing new regulations.

The measure comes as part of a broader US government effort to crack down on the flow of synthetic opioids, particular fentanyl. The United States has aimed its efforts at China, which Washington accuses of providing precursor chemicals and other support to drug enterprises in Mexico.

US media reported earlier this week that the Biden administration is considering lifting some sanctions on China in hopes of bolstering cooperation between Washington and Beijing on combating the flow of fentanyl.