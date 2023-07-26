Open Menu

US House Passes Bill To Sanction Chinese Drug Manufacturers, Hold Officials Accountable

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 03:30 AM

US House Passes Bill to Sanction Chinese Drug Manufacturers, Hold Officials Accountable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The US House of Representatives passed a bill to impose sanctions on Chinese manufacturers of synthetic opioids and Chinese officials responsible for overseeing anti-narcotics efforts.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Stop Chinese Fentanyl Act, on Tuesday in a voice vote.

The bill expands the Fentanyl Sanctions Act to include Chinese entities determined to be involved in the opioid trade under its definition of a foreign opioid trafficker.

The bill also expands the definition to include Chinese officials with law enforcement responsibilities who aid and abet opioid trafficking, including through intentional inaction.

In addition, the bill adds requirements the president must meet before publishing regulations under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which allows the president to regulate certain economic transactions following declaration of a national emergency.

The bill requires the US president to weigh the costs and benefits of existing authorities prior to publishing new regulations.

The measure comes as part of a broader US government effort to crack down on the flow of synthetic opioids, particular fentanyl. The United States has aimed its efforts at China, which Washington accuses of providing precursor chemicals and other support to drug enterprises in Mexico.

US media reported earlier this week that the Biden administration is considering lifting some sanctions on China in hopes of bolstering cooperation between Washington and Beijing on combating the flow of fentanyl.

Related Topics

China Washington Vote Beijing United States Mexico Media Government

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

3 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

4 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

4 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

4 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

4 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

4 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

4 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

4 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

4 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World