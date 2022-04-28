US House Passes Bill to Set Up Task Force Studying Russian Impact on Semiconductor Supply

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) US lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill establishing an interagency working group to address semiconductor supply chain issues connected to Russia's special military operation in Ukraine

The House of Representatives passed the legislation, H.R.

7372, in a vote of 412-9.

The working group will report to Congress on issues including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine on the supply of various materials such as palladium and helium, the effect of the conflict on supply chains and the global economy, and ways for Congress to bolster the supply of materials for the semiconductor supply chain.