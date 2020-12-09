US House Passes Bipartisan $740Bln Defense Spending Bill for 2021 by Veto-Proof Margin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed a revised version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which includes provisions to sanction the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project and Turkey over its acquisition of the Russian S-400 air defense system.

The House adopted the bipartisan bill with a 335-78 vote, sending it to the Senate for consideration, which is expected to pass on Wednesday.

More than two-thirds of the House voted in support of the legislation, which is enough votes for the chamber to overturn a veto as threatened by President Donald Trump.