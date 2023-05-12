US House Passes Border Security Legislation Amid Title 42 Concerns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed border security legislation amid concerns about the thousands of migrants gathered at the United States' border with Mexico who are waiting to enter the country after the end of the Title 42 immigration policy later in the evening.

House lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the Secure the Border Act, in a vote of 219-213, with two Republicans joining all Democrats in opposition.

The legislation would resume construction of a US-Mexico border wall, expand crimes that disqualify individuals for asylum and create an electronic verification system for employers to determine the eligibility of applicants.

The House passed the bill hours before the COVID-era Title 42 policy, which allows the US authorities to turn away migrants in the interest of public health, is set to expire.