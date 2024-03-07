US House Passes Deal On Eve Of Biden Speech To Avert Partial Shutdown
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Republican-led US House of Representatives approved a deal on Wednesday to avert a partial government shutdown due to start this weekend, moving a long-running row over the Federal budget one step closer to resolution.
The vote comes on the eve of President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union address, with the Democrat preparing to deliver a career-defining speech as he bids for a second term against Republican rival Donald Trump.
Biden is expected to use Thursday's speech at a joint session of Congress to tout his "historic" first-term accomplishments and push lawmakers to pass a stalled Ukraine aid and border reform bill.
Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to move on the package, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine, insisting on the need for more action against illegal border crossings first.
Five months into the fiscal year, Congress still has not approved the 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget, with several departments facing deadlines of midnight on Friday night to keep the lights on.
Wednesday's House vote to approve a $460 billion package -- thrashed out over months of intense bipartisan negotiations -- takes the United States a step closer to keeping the government funded through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.
The bill -- funding the departments of agriculture, justice, interior, transportation, housing, veterans affairs, commerce and energy -- must still pass the Senate before President Joe Biden can sign it into law and avert a partial shutdown.
However, the bill covers less than a third of overall discretionary spending, and some of the most contentious battles have been put off for a second bill that needs to get to Biden's desk by March 22.
That tranche covers the military, border security, Congress, and various other federal departments and agencies.
