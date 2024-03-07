Open Menu

US House Passes Deal On Eve Of Biden Speech To Avert Partial Shutdown

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 10:40 AM

US House passes deal on eve of Biden speech to avert partial shutdown

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Republican-led US House of Representatives approved a deal on Wednesday to avert a partial government shutdown due to start this weekend, moving a long-running row over the Federal budget one step closer to resolution.

The vote comes on the eve of President Joe Biden's annual State of the Union address, with the Democrat preparing to deliver a career-defining speech as he bids for a second term against Republican rival Donald Trump.

Biden is expected to use Thursday's speech at a joint session of Congress to tout his "historic" first-term accomplishments and push lawmakers to pass a stalled Ukraine aid and border reform bill.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to move on the package, which includes $60 billion for Ukraine, insisting on the need for more action against illegal border crossings first.

Five months into the fiscal year, Congress still has not approved the 12 annual spending bills that make up the federal budget, with several departments facing deadlines of midnight on Friday night to keep the lights on.

Wednesday's House vote to approve a $460 billion package -- thrashed out over months of intense bipartisan negotiations -- takes the United States a step closer to keeping the government funded through the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

The bill -- funding the departments of agriculture, justice, interior, transportation, housing, veterans affairs, commerce and energy -- must still pass the Senate before President Joe Biden can sign it into law and avert a partial shutdown.

However, the bill covers less than a third of overall discretionary spending, and some of the most contentious battles have been put off for a second bill that needs to get to Biden's desk by March 22.

That tranche covers the military, border security, Congress, and various other federal departments and agencies.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Ukraine Vote Budget Agriculture Trump United States March September Border Congress Commerce Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

11 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

11 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

11 hours ago
 Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gan ..

Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused

11 hours ago
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'

11 hours ago
 Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Ban ..

Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town

11 hours ago
 PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's p ..

PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization

11 hours ago
 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores

11 hours ago
 UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR C ..

UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes

11 hours ago
 PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar

11 hours ago

More Stories From World