US House Passes FY2023 Defense Spending Bill, Authorizing Nearly $850Bln in Funding

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The US House of Representatives passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023, authorizing approximately $850 billion in security spending.

Lawmakers passed the legislation in a vote of 329-101 on Thursday.

The 2023 NDAA provides roughly $850 billion in defense spending for the US government, adding $37 billion to President Joe Biden's initial request for about $813 billion.