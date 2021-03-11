US House Passes Gun Control Bill to Close Checking Loopholes on Partisan Lines - Vote

The House of Representatives passed by 227 votes to 203 largely along party lines a federal gun control bill closing loopholes that had previously allowed individuals to buy weapons they then used to commit massacres, but almost all Republicans in the chamber voted against it, the final tally showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The House of Representatives passed by 227 votes to 203 largely along party lines a Federal gun control bill closing loopholes that had previously allowed individuals to buy weapons they then used to commit massacres, but almost all Republicans in the chamber voted against it, the final tally showed on Thursday.

"It is a challenge on the conscience not to pass this legislation," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference. "We think this should be bipartisan in the Congress as it is in the country. ... [There is] a drumbeat across America that the change will come. We have told the survivors that we are not giving up until the job is done."

The measure, House Resolution (HR) 8, was opposed by more than 200 Republicans.

It would restrict individuals to buy guns over the internet or at gun shows around the United States without having to submit to background checks.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the news conference he would bring it immediately to the floor of the upper chamber for a vote.

A second bill, House Resolution 1446, would extend the review period for background checks on gun purchases from three days to ten days. The Democrat -controlled House passed both measures in 2019 but the Republican majority then-running the Senate refused to consider them.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.