UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Passes Gun Control Bill To Close Checking Loopholes On Partisan Lines - Vote

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 09:57 PM

US House Passes Gun Control Bill to Close Checking Loopholes on Partisan Lines - Vote

The House of Representatives passed by 227 votes to 203 largely along party lines a federal gun control bill closing loopholes that had previously allowed individuals to buy weapons they then used to commit massacres, but almost all Republicans in the chamber voted against it, the final tally showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The House of Representatives passed by 227 votes to 203 largely along party lines a Federal gun control bill closing loopholes that had previously allowed individuals to buy weapons they then used to commit massacres, but almost all Republicans in the chamber voted against it, the final tally showed on Thursday.

"It is a challenge on the conscience not to pass this legislation," US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a press conference. "We think this should be bipartisan in the Congress as it is in the country. ... [There is] a drumbeat across America that the change will come. We have told the survivors that we are not giving up until the job is done."

The measure, House Resolution (HR) 8, was opposed by more than 200 Republicans.

It would restrict individuals to buy guns over the internet or at gun shows around the United States without having to submit to background checks.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the news conference he would bring it immediately to the floor of the upper chamber for a vote.

A second bill, House Resolution 1446, would extend the review period for background checks on gun purchases from three days to ten days. The Democrat -controlled House passed both measures in 2019 but the Republican majority then-running the Senate refused to consider them.

The Second Amendment to the US Constitution guarantees the right of Americans to keep and bear arms.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Internet Vote Job Nancy Buy United States Chamber Congress 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Indonesia to establish noodle factory in Faisalaba ..

4 minutes ago

'Lahore Police to take part in spring festival'

4 minutes ago

Senate to elect chairman, deputy chairman in close ..

4 minutes ago

UN Expert Calls for Sanctioning Myanmar Military O ..

4 minutes ago

UNHRC apprised of present Human Rights situation i ..

9 minutes ago

Commitment to post-pandemic 'green' recovery falli ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.