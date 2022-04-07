US House Passes Legislation Banning Imports of Russian Oil, Other Energy Products

The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to ban US imports of Russian energy products, including crude oil, in response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to ban US imports of Russian energy products, including crude oil, in response to the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

The House passed the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act in a 413-9 vote.

The Senate passed the bill unanimously earlier in the day and the measure will now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.