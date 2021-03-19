US House Passes Legislation to Grant Undocumented Farm Workers Legal Status

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The US House of Representatives has passed a bill that would grant undocumented farmer workers legal status in the United States.

The House on Thursday evening passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act with a 247-174 vote, sending the measure to the Senate for consideration.

Earlier in the day, the House also passed the American Dream and Promise Act, which would create a pathway to citizenship for immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, also known as "Dreamers," as well as for migrants enjoying temporary protected status and beneficiaries of the so-called deferred enforced departure.

President Joe Biden has said he wants Congress to pass legislation to clear the path to citizenship for nearly 11 million illegal aliens living in the United States and form visa programs for temporary migrant workers in certain industries.