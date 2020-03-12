UrduPoint.com
US House Passes Legislation To Reauthorize Surveillance Powers, Adopts Protective Measures

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The US House of Representatives passed legislation to reauthorize national surveillance authorities in the United States and to provide new safeguards to prevent abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

The House on Wednesday passed the USA Freedom Reauthorization Act with a vote of 278-136. The measure now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The three national surveillance authorities addressed in the bill were set to expire on Sunday.

In December, a US Justice Department Inspector General report identified numerous mistakes and omissions made by the FBI in FISA applications to wiretap Trump campaign aide Carter Page in 2016.

