US House Passes Measure to Extend Federal Spending for 1 Week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The US House of Representatives has passed a measure for a one-week extension on Federal spending to keep the government open through December 18 as negotiations for a 2021 spending bill continue.

The measure passed on Wednesday evening with a 343-67 vote, sending the measure to the US Senate for consideration.

The federal government funding is set to expire on Friday.