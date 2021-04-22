UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US House Passes Measure To Grant Statehood To Washington, DC, Sends Bill To Senate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:48 PM

US House Passes Measure to Grant Statehood to Washington, DC, Sends Bill to Senate

The US House of Representatives on Thursday adopt legislation that would grant statehood to the capital of the United States - Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) The US House of Representatives on Thursday adopt legislation that would grant statehood to the capital of the United States - Washington, DC.

The Washington, DC Admission Act was adopted by a vote of 216-208 and will head to the US Senate for consideration.

If Washington, DC is given statehood, it would become the 51st state of the United States and granted representation in Congress.

