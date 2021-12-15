US House Passes Measure to Hold Ex-Trump Chief of Staff in Contempt of Congress

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) The US House of Representatives passed a resolution to hold former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in criminal contempt of Congress for failing to fully cooperate with the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

The House passed the measure on Tuesday night with a 222-208 vote, which paves the way for the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump's chief of staff for failing to testify before the House panel.

Contempt of Congress charges can result in a penalty of up to one year in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.