US House Passes Measure to Limit Military Action Against Iran

The US House of Representatives passed a measure on Thursday to block any funding for US military action against Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020)

The House voted largely along party lines 228-175 to adopt the No War Against Iran Act, which prevents Federal funding from being used for war on Iran except in cases of self-defense or if Congress expressly authorizes any specific action.

The legislation is highly unlikely to pass the Senate, and the White House has indicated that President Donald Trump will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.