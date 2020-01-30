US House Passes Measure to Repeal 2002 Authorization For War in Iraq

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The US House of Representatives passed a measure on Thursday to repeal the 2002 resolution that authorized war in Iraq.

The House voted largely along party lines 236-166 to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq, which successive US presidents have used to legitimize military action in countries including Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan.

The legislation is unlikely to pass the Senate and the White House has already indicated that President Donald Trump will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.