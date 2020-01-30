US House Passes Measures Limiting War in Middle East

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The US House of Representatives passed two measures on Thursday to limit US military action in the middle East.

The House voted largely along party lines 228-175 to adopt the No War Against Iran Act, which prevents Federal funding from being used for war on Iran except in cases of self-defense or if Congress expressly authorizes any specific action.

The House also voted largely along party lines, 236-166, to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force Against Iraq, which successive US presidents have used to legitimize military action in countries including Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan.

Both measures are highly unlikely to pass the Senate, and the White House has indicated that President Donald Trump will veto each bill if they reach his desk.