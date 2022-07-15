UrduPoint.com

US House Passes NDAA Amendment Restricting F-16 Sales To Turkey

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The US House of Representatives on Thursday passed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) restricting the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

Lawmakers passed the amendment, backed by Rep. Frank Pallone, in a vote of 244-179. The amendment requires the US president to certify that F-16 transfers to Turkey are in the national interest and would not be used for unauthorized territorial overflights of Greece.

The House is expected to vote on and pass their initial version of the NDAA later on Thursday after an extensive amendment process, including the addition of one to allow the use of psychedelic drugs to treat service members, one to require US flags bought by the military to be made in America, and one to establish an unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) reporting system.

The Senate will need to pass their own version of the legislation and reconcile it with the House's before a finalized bill could be sent to Biden.

The NDAA could authorize approximately $850 billion in US defense spending, an increase from the previous fiscal year, if passed.

