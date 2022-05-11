US House Passes Nearly $40Bln Funding Bill for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The US House of Representatives passed a supplemental funding bill for Ukraine that provides the country with nearly $40 billion in assistance amid Russia's special military operation, including more than $20 billion in defense aid.

The bill passed 366-55 as voting continued.

US House lawmakers passed the legislation, dubbed the Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022, on Tuesday, moving forward on US President Joe Biden's original request for a $33 billion aid package.

The request included $20.4 billion in military aid, $8.5 billion in economic aid, and $3 billion in humanitarian assistance. The US House added $3.4 billion in defense aid and $3.4 billion in humanitarian assistance on top of Biden's initial request.